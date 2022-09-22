ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his elderly parents earlier this month. Emery Dickman, 49, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, as well as Assault/Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Tanglewood Lane to investigate a disturbance. While in route to the home, officers ran a search on the address and discovered that police had been dispatched to the home more than 50 times in the past.

At the scene, officers met with a 71-year-old man who said his son, identified as Dickman, had punched him in the head during an argument. The victim stated that Dickman then pushed him down, grabbed his jaw, and forced his head into the ground. Investigators said the victim had a black eye, as well as minor injuries to his jaw.

Investigators then spoke with a 68-year-old woman who said Dickman pushed her as he was trying to leave the home; however, she was not injured.

Dickman was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $15,000. Jail records indicate that Dickman has been arrested multiple times since 1997 on charges such as Assault, drug possession, drunk driving, and theft.