ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment on Esmond Drive after someone called 911 and reported an attack. At the scene, investigators met with a woman with an injury to the left side of her chest. The victim told officers she had been visiting friends in the apartment when she saw an “intoxicated” and “jealous” Fuentes rush toward her. He then reportedly grabbed her by the arm and pulled her outside the apartment. The victim said she told Fuentes she didn’t want any problems and that he assaulted her in response by punching her in the head.

Witnesses inside the apartment said Fuentes knocked on the door and asked if his wife was inside before allegedly running in and grabbing the victim. The witnesses said Fuentes left the scene when they called 911 and the victim stated she was afraid of further family violence because Fuentes was armed with a large knife at the time of the attack.

Fuentes was taken into custody on November 7 on a warrant and was later released on a $25,000 bond.