ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a deadly hit and run that left a Midland couple dead was arrested earlier this week. Ignacio Junior Aranda, 41, of Weslaco, has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, around 10:30 p.m. on April 2, troopers responded to the scene of a crash on W University Boulevard and Sycamore Drive. At the scene, investigators found Midlanders Kristofer Goodrum, 40, and Jessica Goodrum, 38, dead. Witnesses said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado turned in front of the motorcycle the couple was riding; both victims were reportedly pinned under the truck. Investigators said the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Aranda, ran from the scene after seeing the pinned victims.

Investigators found a nearly empty bottle of beer, along with documents and a wallet belonging to Aranda in the truck and set out to find him. Aranda’s employer indicated that the wanted man hadn’t been to work since March 31. Troopers also came up empty after visiting locations in Stanton, Weslaco, and Mercedes- all places listed on documents found in Arand’s truck. Family members also said they hadn’t seen or spoken with Aranda since the night of the crash.

He was located on April 20 and arrested on a warrant. Aranda was released from jail the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.