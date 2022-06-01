ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Delton Djuan Jackson, 31, has been charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, and interfering with an emergency call.

According to an affidavit, on May 31, a woman called 911 to report an assault and shots fired. When police arrived at her home in the 2500 block of Roper Avenue, they found the victim with injuries to her neck, collar bone, and shoulder.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jackson, pushed his way into her apartment when she opened the door to leave. She said she had no idea that Jackson was waiting outside the door.

According to the victim, Jackson grabbed her by the throat and pushed her back into her home and into the kitchen. She said while in the kitchen, she tried to call 911, but Jackson grabbed her phone, ended the call, and threw her phone to the ground.

Then, Jackson reportedly pushed the victim into the bedroom where he choked her again. The victim said there were times during the assault when she couldn’t breathe and that Jackson would release his hold on her throat, let her take a breath, and then choke her again. She also said Jackson threw her against the wall, hit her in the head, and pushed her face with an open palm.

Jackson was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $32,000.