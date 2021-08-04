Mall responds after unexpected ice rink closure

Odessa, Texas (Nexstar)- While some have expressed concern over the unexpected closure of MCM Ice, a Music City Mall spokesperson says the ice rink at the mall is not permanently closed, and some attractions remain available as repairs are being made.

Earlier this summer the ice rink experienced a mechanical failure that led to the temporary closure of the rink. The mall is currently taking bids to determine the next steps regarding repair.

“We are in the process of getting bids to determine next steps for the ice rink. Anything we do at MCM Ice will take time due to continued supply chain disruptions. We are not thinking about any retail store at MCM Ice, we are trying to go with something recreational. We will decide as soon as we can,” said spokesperson Matt Rist.

While families wait for the ice to be repaired, they may enjoy bumper cars and bounce houses in its place.