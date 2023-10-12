MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local groups are working to raise awareness about domestic violence in West Texas, an initiative that’s happening throughout the month of October.

Molly Maid of Midland and Odessa, a local business, is getting involved in bringing the problem to light in the community.

“For 19 years, we’ve been taking part in the domestic violence awareness month. We have a drive for the entire month of October called the ‘Making A Difference Drive.’ This year, we decided to reach out to local businesses to donate prizes, and we’re soliciting funds from our customers from the community,” said Marshall Patton, owner of Molly Maid of Midland and Odessa. “We have the greatest customers in the world, we also know that the community is very generous. And we’re raffling off these prizes that local businesses have donated, so we’re trying to raise money that way this year.”

If interested in supporting the fundraiser, Molly Maid says there are plenty of ways to give, from calling on the phone, to visiting their Facebook page, to visiting their website.

You can also learn more about the prizes being raffled off this year on their Facebook page.

All money raised will go straight to Safe Place of the Permian Basin, a local non-profit that helps victims of domestic violence.