MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas Food Bank has partnered with the West Texas Radio Group, Safe Place of the Permian Basin, Ron Hoover RV & Marine, MTCU, and the City of Midland Public Safety Communications to present “M.A.S.H.” or “Make A Special Holiday” food, toy, gift, and necessity drive.

During this three-day event, residents will be able to donate perishable and non-perishable food items to the West Texas Food Bank. Donations of necessity items will also be accepted at the Safe Place of the Permian Basin, providing help to those impacted by domestic violence.

The Safe Place of the Permian Basin is requesting the following items:

Robes of all sizes

Feminine products

Brushes

Hair ties

Pull ups of all sizes

Wipes

Diapers in larger sizes

Deodorant

Women’s panties of all sizes

Women’s socks

Planners

Throw blankets

Baby thermometer

New unwrapped toys

Gifts for women

Toiletries

West Texas Food Bank is requesting the following items:

Perishables, including hams, turkeys, meat, produce, milk, dairy, bread, and frozen items

Non-perishables, including box meals, peanut butter, canned items, cereal, pasta, rice, oatmeal, flour, sugar, baking mixes

Donations are being accepted at the Garfield Plaza Shopping Center from Thursday, December 7th until Saturday, December 9th, from 9am to 6pm each day.