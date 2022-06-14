ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The City of Odessa has issued a boil water notice for the affected area of 42nd Street and San Jacinto as of 4:30 am.

The City of Odessa says that a major water break happened overnight at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto. As of 1:30 am, crews are working quickly to close the valves in the system to isolate the break.

In a recent news release, people living in the surrounding areas should expect a significant loss in water pressure or no pressure at all. The City of Odessa will release an update if a boil water notice goes into effect and when it could be lifted.