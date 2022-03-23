Access to Yukon Road will be severely limited

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A major traffic switch will severely limit access to east Yukon Road as the overpass project on East Loop 338 at East Yukon Road takes the next step in construction. The traffic switch is scheduled to go into effect Tuesday, March 29, and will be in place for approximately eight weeks, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project will force the closure of the Yukon Road crossover of Loop 338 as well as the segment of Yukon Road between Loop 338 and Faudree Road. There will be no way to cross Loop 338 from one part of Yukon to the other part of Yukon.

Also, Northbound Loop 338 will not have any way to access Yukon Road. Southbound Loop 338 will be able to turn west on to Yukon. Eastbound Yukon Road traffic will be forced to turn south on Loop 338.

Since the intersection is coming out for the short term, the traffic signals will be removed. Only eastbound Yukon Road will have a stop sign in this phase.

“We realize this is a huge inconvenience for motorists, but it really is a necessary step as we build this overpass,” interim Odessa District Engineer Lauren Garduno said. “This is an important project for the community, and we do not take these steps lightly. We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as they have to find alternate routes for their daily routines because of this project.”

There are two major alternate east-west routes for those who routinely use Yukon Road: Highway 191 and 52nd/56th Street (the road that has a traffic signal on East Loop 338 between Yukon Road and Highway 191).

The speed limit has been reduced to 65 mph on Loop 338 through the construction zone. A heavy law enforcement presence may be in use at times to improve safety. Drivers are urged to slow down and obey all warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.

The overpass project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.