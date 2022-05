ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release from the City of Odessa, a portion of a major road will be closed tomorrow for construction.

Drivers will need to plan ahead as they make their way out the door this week. The City of Odessa and TxDOT stated in a recent news release that the right Southbound lane on West County Road at Park Boulevard will be closed for construction. This project will create a driveway at Floyd Gwin Park, it starts tomorrow and will last until Monday, May 9th.