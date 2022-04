ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release from the City of Odessa, major roads will be closed tomorrow for construction. Dixie Boulevard between 51st and 42nd street is closed between 9 am to 4 pm for northbound traffic. If you plan on taking an alternate route, the detours will be set up for northbound traffic using 51st street and Everglade Avenue to access 52nd street.

The road closure will not affect southbound Dixie Blvd traffic – that lane remains open.