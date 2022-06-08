BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring says that drivers will need to take alternate routes as a major street is being repaired from today, June 8th until Friday, June 10th.

In a recent news release, street crews will be backfilling a portion of Goliad Street and the portion of the street being repaired will remain closed until work is finished. Goliad Street from East 23rd Street to the FM 700 service road will be closed to traffic, and drivers will need to detour at Nolan Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible while asphalt repairs are being completed.