PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT says that FM 1053 is closed to traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. This closure comes just days after continuous rain which caused large cracks in the surface of the road.

Drivers in the area are not allowed to pass by the subsidence about 6 miles south of Imperial. TxDOT says that crews are working on repairs as efficiently as possible but there is no estimated time as to when the work will be completed.

If drivers are caught moving the barricades in place, they could face a criminal offense.