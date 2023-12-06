MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Emergency Management Department is asking drivers to avoid the area near the intersection of 1379 and ECR 200 due to a significant oil spill at the intersection, causing a hazardous situation and necessitating the need from local authorities and emergency response teams.

Officials believe the spill is caused by the opening of valves on oil tanks, resulting in the release of a substantial amount of oil along the route from ECR 200 to 1090.

The incident has led to multiple crashes, with the Department of Public Safey working on those accidents.

The Road and Bridge Department is also sending resources to address the spill by using dirt to contain and mitigate the spread of oil.