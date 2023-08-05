JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fort Davis Fire Department and the Davis Mountain Resort Volunteer Fire Department were fighting a major fire in the hills south of the Davis Mountains State Park Saturday afternoon.

According to a post by the Fort Davis Fire Department, the fire started Friday afternoon from a lightning strike and flared up again Saturday afternoon when the temperature began to rise.

As of 9pm, the fire covered 150 acres, with heavy fuels in the low parts of the hills creating large plumes of smoke. The wind, however, remains light. There is no threat to structures at this time.

Texas Forest Service crews from Ft. Stockton arrived at around 7pm with a 10-person crew, an engine, safety officer, medical crew, and a type 3 Incident Commander.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.