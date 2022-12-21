MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- A major crash has been reported on Highway 80 near loop 250.

Your Basin has a crew at the scene, that says traffic on Highway 80 is backed up in the westbound lanes to Loop 250. If at all possible, it is recommended to avoid the area.

We are unsure at this time of what caused the crash, or if anyone has been hurt or killed because of it. We are waiting for more information right now, but be sure stay with Your Basin for updates, and for more coverage, be sure to watch ABC Big Two News tonight at 10.