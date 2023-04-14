ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a crash at Tanglewood and 42nd St.
All eastbound lanes on 42nd Street are closed currently.
Avoiding the area and seeking alternate routes is advised.
