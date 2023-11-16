ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Several police cars were seen flying down Andrews Highway Thursday evening, as they were responding to a major crash that happened around 7:30pm.

Multiple police cars are currently on the scene of an accident between a tan colored sedan and a small pickup truck at the intersection of Andrews Highway and 52nd Street, in front of Texas Burger. The right lane of northbound and westbound traffic has been closed while crews work to clear the scene.

We will continue to bring updates as information becomes available.