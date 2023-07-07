MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A major accident involving two semi trucks caused a large fire and an extended road closure on SH 349, about 1/10 of a mile south of the SH 176 intersection Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information indicates a southbound semi truck with trailer was struck from the rear by another southbound semi truck with trailer, transporting diesel fuel. The semi transporting diesel fuel then caught fire.

Both drivers were able to exit their trucks, with the driver of the truck transporting fuel being taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The roadway reopened at 2:15pm.