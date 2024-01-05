MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beginning next week, Main Street will be closing from Cuthbert Avenue to Cowden Avenue as crews work on utility improvements.
The City of Midland said in a statement on Friday that from Tuesday, January 9th until Friday, January 19th, the intersection at Cuthbert will be closed during these improvements. Traffic will be detoured through several streets:
- Nobles Ave.
- Edwards St.
- Mississippi Ave.
- Baird St.
- Butler Ave.
- Walcott St.
- Loraine St.
Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place during this time.