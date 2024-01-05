MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beginning next week, Main Street will be closing from Cuthbert Avenue to Cowden Avenue as crews work on utility improvements.

The City of Midland said in a statement on Friday that from Tuesday, January 9th until Friday, January 19th, the intersection at Cuthbert will be closed during these improvements. Traffic will be detoured through several streets:

Nobles Ave.

Edwards St.

Mississippi Ave.

Baird St.

Butler Ave.

Walcott St.

Loraine St.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place during this time.