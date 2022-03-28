MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Controversy over mail-in ballots after Senate Bill 1 seems to still be causing some confusion across the Basin. This comes as people start to look ahead to the May elections.

The Midland County Elections Office said it’s already recalled several mail in ballots and said the process of mail in ballots seems to have some confusion all across the board that is causing the problem.

With elections in the coming months, Midland County wants to make sure voters are aware there are many different ways to avoid having your mail in ballot recalled.

Carolyn Graves is the Office Administrator for Midland County Elections Office. She stressed heavily, that voters need to be aware of what needs to be done correctly before sending in their mail in ballots and that the main issue is proper identification.

She said the county is working to send an insert with ballots to remind voters of the necessary steps for mail in ballots, pending approval from the Secretary of State.

Graves also wanted to make sure voters know to put the last four digits of their social security number or their drivers license number on their ballots, and that this all matches with what the Elections Office has on file.

“They’ve already gotten their ballots, so now the carrier envelope, it’s the one with the purple flap, underneath that, that’s where you’re going to need to put the last four of your social, or your drivers license, and it needs to be whatever we have on file, and to be safe you can put both, but if you’re not sure, you can call and we can tell you that yes we have your social or yes we have your DL,” added Graves.

Graves said as of right now, about 16% of current mail in ballots have already been rejected because proper identification has not been done and that the County Elections Office is hoping the confusion can be cleared up by the November elections.