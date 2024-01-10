MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The interactive exhibit explores the biology of the human body through a variety of medical technologies and an opportunity to explore different human body systems, such as the muscular and skeletal systems, the cardio and respiratory systems, digestive system, and the nervous system.

Some of the exhibit’s highlights include using a wand to “see” an ultrasound, using special coils to learn the difference between hot and cold temperatures, and seeing how the brain processes information. Other activities include seeing your skeleton move on video, bouncing up and down to build gas pressure, listening to different sounds and seeing images that are designed to fool the brain.

The “Magnificent Me” exhibit will be on view at the Centennial Library from January 12th through April 5th.

You can learn more on the library’s website here.