MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — In February 2022, passenger traffic at Midland International Air & Space Port reached 85% of pre-pandemic 2020 levels.

February also marked 12 consecutive months of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year.

February 2022 Midland International Air & Space Port statistics:

39,385 airline passengers departed from MAF

Fuel sales at MAF were up over 40%

Parking Revenue at MAF was up 52%

Commercial LANDINGS were up 35%

If the current trends continue, Midland International Air & Space Port should end the year with numbers between 2017 and 2018. Both big years for airport travel.