MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — In February 2022, passenger traffic at Midland International Air & Space Port reached 85% of pre-pandemic 2020 levels.
February also marked 12 consecutive months of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year.
February 2022 Midland International Air & Space Port statistics:
- 39,385 airline passengers departed from MAF
- Fuel sales at MAF were up over 40%
- Parking Revenue at MAF was up 52%
- Commercial LANDINGS were up 35%
If the current trends continue, Midland International Air & Space Port should end the year with numbers between 2017 and 2018. Both big years for airport travel.