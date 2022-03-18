MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — In February 2022, passenger traffic at Midland International Air & Space Port reached 85% of pre-pandemic 2020 levels.

February also marked 12 consecutive months of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year.

February 2022 Midland International Air & Space Port statistics:

  • 39,385 airline passengers departed from MAF
  • Fuel sales at MAF were up over 40%
  • Parking Revenue at MAF was up 52%
  • Commercial LANDINGS were up 35%

If the current trends continue, Midland International Air & Space Port should end the year with numbers between 2017 and 2018. Both big years for airport travel.