MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland International Airport and Space Port saw a major increase in travelers in February, passenger traffic was up 72.5% compared to February 2021. In fact, MAF reached 85% of pre-pandemic 2020 levels with 39,385 enplanements.

February also completed 12 consecutive months of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year.

Here is a breakdown of the February statistics:

In February, 39,385 people departed MAF

Fuel sales were up more than 40%

Parking revenue was up 52%

Commercial landings were up 35%

MAF said if current trends continue, the airport should finish the year with enplanement numbers between FY2017 and FY2018, which were both successful years for the airport. We will have more on this story, including how the increased travel benefits the entire economy, tonight on ABC Big 2 News at 6.