MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland International Airport is hosting a TSA Pre-Check event through the end of the week.

The Pre-Check system is designed to pre-screen passengers, so they don’t have to go through so much while at airport security.

Appointments were encouraged to be made ahead of time, but walk-ins are still being accepted but there is no guarantees that you will be seen without an appointment.

The airport says walk-ins may be helped through the remainder of the week, from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm. Participants should simply head to the thrid floor and use the phone at the door to be let in.