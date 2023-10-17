MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland International Airport, the ninth busiest airport in the state, has seen an increase in the number of travelers coming through the airport this year and is looking at possible expansion in the future to help meet the growing demand.

“We’re at 661,842 enplanements for this year, which is a record for the airport,” said Director of Airports, Justine Ruff.

Simply put, “enplanements” means the actual number of passengers boarding a plane out of MAF. And that number is expected to grow.

“The airlines are doing well, their numbers are up,” Ruff said. “We look forward to continuing.”

Because of the increase in travelers, MAF has expanded over the last several years by adding an additional gate as well as additional parking spaces. Now, airport officials have their eye on an expansion that could help people move through the security line a little quicker.

“We’re looking at different expansions…we’re looking at adding a new checkpoint space so that we’re prepared for more people going through at the same time. We have some problems with the security checkpoint when every airline has a flight going out at the same 90-minute period…we have a lot of people hitting the checkpoint at one time, so we recognize that we probably need to create some additional space for that,” Ruff said.

With holidays approaching, travelers need to plan ahead and arrive early. You can also check out the MAF Facebook page for updates on security checkpoint wait times amid the holiday rush.