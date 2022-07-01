ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday an Ector County jury found Nathan Peter Gordon, 31, guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for his role in a disturbance at an apartment building in 2021. Gordon has been sentenced to two years in prison and another four years of supervised release.

Gordon was arrested on September 13, 2021, after he and a neighbor got into a verbal argument at Southwest Oaks apartment. Police separated the two neighbors, but hours later a witness saw Gordon threaten his neighbor with a machete.

Gordon then ran and locked himself in his apartment. Witnesses again called 911 and it took the Odessa Police Department SWAT team and a Crisis Negotiator more than tree hours to coax Gordon from his apartment.