MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are heading out to assist the Uvalde community and their families.

M.C.S.O. will be dispatching out uniformed deputies, today, to assist with law enforcement duties in Uvalde, Texas due to the recent tragedy. The deputies will be assisting there for an unknown amount of time.

“We are asking for support and prayers for the deputies that will be assisting and all of the Uvalde community. We’re blessed to have the resources to step up and give a helping hand.”