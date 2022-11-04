A new place to get handcrafted boots, wallets, clothes and much more just opened in Midland.

Lucchese Bootmaker is now open off of Big Spring Street near Pine Avenue (2705 N. Big Spring Street).

It’s a company with now 19 stores, the first one being founded all the way back in 1883 just outside of San Antonio.

“From oilmen, ranchers, and businessmen, they can find something to truly outfit their lifestyle,” says Fallon Appleton, who does marketing and communications with the company.

Appleton says Lucchese’s items are high-quality because they’re handmade.

The boots come in different shapes and sizes. It includes work boots, boots for riding and custom ones as well. They also offer dozens of other products.

“What sets us apart is our handmade artisan products” says Appleton. “One of our boots can take 150-200 steps to make.”

If you can’t find something in the store, the company has more options online. It also offers free shipping on orders of more than $100.

Luchesse is open seven days a week. For more on what the store has to offer, check out the attached video.