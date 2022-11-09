ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.

According to an affidavit, on November 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Kwik Kash, a check cashing business on Andrews Highway, after an employee called and said a man in a silver Ford truck was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. When officers approached the vehicle, they said the driver sped away. After a brief pursuit, officers lost sight of the vehicle- they then returned to the business to continue investigating.

Officers said the suspect tried to cash a $2000.00 check belonging to a man named Darrell. A Kiwk Kash employee showed investigators a paper driver’s license with a picture of the suspect that had been altered to reflect the name Darrell. The suspect was observed to have a “distinct” tattoo of an eyeball on his neck.

A short time later, investigators found the silver truck abandoned in an alleyway. They discovered the license plate had been reported stolen out of Lubbock and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Shallowater. Inside the truck, investigators found documentation for Paredez and positively identified him as the suspect through photos.

Later that day, investigators found Paredez in a parking lot and placed him in custody. Paredez reportedly admitted to trying to cash the check after finding it on the ground. He also admitted to running from police because he was scared.

Paredez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $52,500 bond. He’s also being held on a warrant out of Lubbock County for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.