Lubbock family asking for help for Alpine teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (Nexstar)- Joseph Urias, 17, formerly of Alpine, was diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder earlier this year. CDKL5 is characterized by seizures and significant developmental delays. Now, one Lubbock family is rallying the community to help Joseph’s family buy a modified van and medical stroller.

Joseph’s mother, Raven Fristoe, said she and her family moved to Lubbock from Alpine to be closer to her son’s doctors.

“We were traveling every week to Lubbock, El Paso and Fort Worth, and just health-wise and bill-wise, it was just smarter to move this way.” Fristoe told KLBK in a September interview.

After moving to Lubbock, Fristoe said she found support in local couple Zack and Loren Milner. Loren told KLBK she decided to step in when she realized how difficult it was for the family to get Joseph loaded and unloaded in their van. The family’s current van isn’t big enough for the whole family, which means Joseph is often left at home with a caregiver. Now the Milner’s are hoping a new van will allow for more inclusion for Joseph.

If you would like to help Joseph on his journey to inclusion, you can donate to his GoFundMe here.