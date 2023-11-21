ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lowriders first arrived to the scene in the 1940s in Southern California, and from there it took off. With the slick look that comes with these cars, they were notoriously affiliated with gangsters for a period of time. But since then, the way lowriders have been perceived has changed drastically.

When it comes to owning these lowriders, most will buy an older car and do all the repairs by themselves or with a group of friends. Those in the community site this as a way of bonding or sharing the experience of bringing a car back to life. This is especially true with fathers teaching their children about fixing cars.

The lowrider community was originally only registered as an American hobby but with its growth and popularity, you can find low riders all across the world such as in Japan and other areas in Asia.

“That’s pretty good. I like, we got a chapter in Japan, but I like all that, it’s spreading all over the world. Everyone gets to know about our culture.” Says Brown Impressions member Victor Alonzo. “You know it started with not just the Mexicans, but the blacks and some whites do it too from back in the day. It’s pretty good that it’s everywhere.”

Alvaro Lara, who is the President of his club Brown Creations, gained his passion for low riders as a child. Since then, he owns a few of his own lowriders that he’s featured at car shows to the public. When I asked what he thought of where he thinks the culture is headed, he simply replied:

“I think lowriding is here to stay forever and I think they like lowriding because like I said, culture is coming together. Like you said around the world everybody has a different culture but they’re coming together to build lowriders. You know apparently we did something right because everybody wants a part of it.”

Lara also has an organization called Lowriders Against Bullying, where he helps kids who are bullied in school. He will hold events such as backpack give aways before school as well as speaking with the kids. This all came about when his granddaughter was bullied, when he found out about this he took matters into his own hands and wanted to make a difference.

Lara is proud to have created this organization and looks forward to using his platform to continue his pursuit of ending bullying.