Lowe’s Home Improvement pays tribute to fallen service members

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A display in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Midland is paying tribute to the 13 service men and women killed last week in Afghanistan.

The team have arranged 13 chairs in a semi-circle around a flag flown at half staff. Each chair bears the name of one of the fallen. The management team at Lowe’s said they wanted to honor those lost, and this was the best way they knew how.

On August 26, more than 100 people were killed when two explosions ripped through crowds at the Kabul airport. The suicide bombers also left 18 service members wounded. The attack marked the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011 and came just five days before the Biden administration’s deadline for the complete military withdrawal from the country.

Those who died in the attack have been identified as: