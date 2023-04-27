(KMID/KPEJ) – Octopus Energy is taking the initiative to enable a smarter, greener future for Texans. They’re on a mission to provide customers with lower energy bills through the use of local wind power.

Octopus Energy launched the US’s first-ever Fan Club, a unique electricity rate that provides savings when local wind turbines are spinning. Historically, renewables have been associated with premium prices, but with the Fan Club, Octopus Energy establishes a direct link between renewable energy production and lower costs for consumers.

When you enroll with Octopus Energy and join the Fan Club, the company says you’ll get 100% renewable electricity. Any electricity used while the wind is blowing and accounting for at least 45% of the grid’s generation, your energy cost will be discounted by up to 50%.

CEO, Michael Lee says “when it becomes really windy, we send them a special notification in your app that will show you the real time grid mix and whether or not you’re in the middle of a saving session or if it’s time to delay flexible usages to other times of the day when in energy abundance.”

Octopus Energy also just announced they are launching this product in the West Texas area.

If you’re interested in learning more and joining their waitlist you can visit octopusenergy.com.