WASHINGTON D.C. (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lower Energy Costs Act, also known as H.R. 1, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday. The bill includes provisions from Representative August Pfluger to strike President Biden’s natural gas tax.

The bill also includes the idea of increasing domestic energy production by expanding mining and fossil fuel production. The resolution would also reverse policies from the Biden administration that have been deemed “anti-energy”.

Following the vote, Pfluger released a statement saying in part, quote “I’m incredibly proud to represent the men and women of the Permian Basin who have revolutionized the way we produce energy in order to provide us with an incredible national security and economic asset.”

He went on to say, “This is just the beginning. House Republicans are going to follow through on our commitment to the American public by boosting American production.”

The bill now goes on to the Senate for a vote.