MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Marfa Utilities Department will be replacing a fire hydrant on the 300 block of W. Texas St. later today, March 27th.

According to the city, the fire hydrant is on the 300 block of W. Texas Street and the surrounding area will have little to no water pressure while crews work to replace the hydrant.

The installation will begin at 10pm, to minimize the inconvenience, and water pressure is expected to be restored by midnight, or sooner if everything goes to plan.