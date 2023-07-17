MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last July, a Midland mother of three, Jennifer McDaniel, was shot and killed; now, one year later, her estranged husband is facing charges in connection with her death.

44-year-old Bradley Lane McDaniel was arrested Friday after a Grand Jury indicted him on one count of Murder. This indictment came after a months-long investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jennifer’s death.

Official details about the case are limited; however, an anonymous source said the arrest is connected with an incident that happened on July 15, 2022. In a news release last year, the Midland Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of St Andrew’s Court after someone called 911 to report shots fired. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution as multiple police cruisers, an armored vehicle, a fire truck, and an ambulance crowded around the home in the cul-de-sac.

On July 19, 2022, MPD confirmed that one woman died in that incident; a man was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. MPD did not confirm the identities of those involved and cited a pending autopsy and ongoing investigation as the reason for the limited release of information.

However, loved ones speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the deceased as Jennifer and suggested that the incident arose between Jennifer and her estranged husband. The couple’s two older children were away at summer camp and Jennifer, a Physician’s Assistant for Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics in Midland, arrived at Brad’s home to exchange custody of their youngest daughter when things escalated.

“He laid in wait for her to come pick up the five-year-old. By the Grace of God, their youngest child was not injured,” one anonymous source said. “He began spiraling completely out of control in the months after Jennifer asked for a divorce.”

Jennifer was described as a “prayer warrior” who loved “big”.

Loved ones told ABC Big 2 News that Jennifer endured “14-years of mental and emotional abuse by a very clever and narcissistic manipulator”.

“(We) realized this too late because (we) couldn’t imagine an intelligent, successful, strong-willed woman like (Jennifer) being coerced into anything she didn’t want or believe in. It was subtle at first, but very recognizable looking back, and became more and more apparent in recent years,” the source said.

In the wake of the shooting, Brad reportedly described the situation as a murder-suicide attempt, and pointed the finger as Jennifer, said a source close to the case. However, in October of 2022, detectives presented the case to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution. Now, a Grand Jury has said the DA has enough evidence to take the case to trial.

While Brad is innocent until proven guilty, friends of Jennifer have taken to social media calling for justice and wondering why the process has taken so long.

“Finally,” one friend wrote on Facebook. “It’s about time. Now the children will know the truth.” The sentiment was followed by the hashtag #JusticeForJennifer.

Brad was taken into custody on July 14 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday morning. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.