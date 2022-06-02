ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 1, an officer with the Odessa Police Department pulled Green over for an expired vehicle registration. When the officer approached Green’s vehicle, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside. The officer stated he asked Green about the smell and Green admitted he’d smoked marijuana earlier in the day but denied having any inside the vehicle.

Officers searched Green and found a small bag of marijuana along with 1.7 grams of cocaine in his pocket. They then searched the vehicle and found a partially smoked joint as well as a firearm. Green stated he bought the gun “off the streets” for $180. Officers discovered the gun, valued at nearly $475, had been reported stolen out of Farmerville on May 18.

Green was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond for two of the four charges has been set at a combined $1,500. The bond for the cocaine possession charge and the stolen gun charge had not yet been set.