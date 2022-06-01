ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Operation “Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May; the operation was held in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties.

A total of 70 missing children were recovered and victim services were present to provide services and counseling to any children and their families who were recovered during the operation. The children recovered included victims of human sex trafficking and victims of physical/sexual abuse. These operations have also produced additional information that is still being investigated.

Now the Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that 40 of the 70 missing children were found in the Midland and Odessa areas. The youngest child rescued was 13 years of age.

DPS said these results highlight the value of local, state and federal law enforcement, and other partners, working together to combat human trafficking.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.