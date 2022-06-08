(KMID/KPEJ) – Local animal rescuers are sparking awareness to lost dogs being claimed by the wrong owners. A post on the local Facebook group, West Texas Pet Detectives has peaked the interest of many dog lovers in the community.

The post said there have been many instances where a lost dog is found and claimed by the wrong owner, leaving the rightful owner and the lost dog confused.

Several rescuers in the area are aware of this issue and have suggested several things be done to stop this all together. Some of them spoke about this and what owners can do to make sure their furry friends are returned safely and to the right person.

“People easily come on and say hey this is my dog, without any proof or anything,” said local dog trainer and rescuer Ricky Bedient.

Several dog owners in the West Texas community have had a hard time getting their dogs back after loosing them, especially when when random strangers claim them as their own.

Bedient said there are several things he recommends, such as having documentation of vet visits and as many pictures as possible.

He said the most important one to remember is to register your pet with a microchip.

“Register the chip. You know, when you register or rescue they automatically chip a dog, you’re responsible for registering it, but if you don’t register it then it comes back as an unregistered chip and we don’t find them a home,” emphasized Bedient.

Bedient is also an administrator for West Texas Pet Detectives and said the use of social media can make a huge difference.

He added, “you know, being able to post on that group, hey we found a dog, or hey we lost a dog, social media is a very strong tool.”

Vanessa Medina with the Midland Humane Coalition said these situations happen more than people think.

“We hear stories about it every now and then from telephone calls to people coming by our center to look for animals that are theirs, we just hear the stories every now and then,” mentioned Medina.

She said for those who find lost dogs and wish to return them to their rightful owners, they need to keep several things in mind.

Medina suggests, “there are times where a dog might not be microchipped, so things you can do if you are going to post the online to look for owners, I would just leave out a few details, maybe like a dogs markings, their gender, if they have a collar on, I would maybe leave that out of the post, so someone can properly identify the collar, the dog was wearing and then always still ask for proof of ownership.”

Medina and Bedient both continued to emphasize making sure your dogs have a registered microchip and to keep a close eye on them at all times or even making sure your area is secured.