MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midlander Lori Blong celebrated a win tonight, defeating mayoral hopefuls Jerry Morales and Robert Allen Dickson. She won that race by 51%.

A gracious Blong thanked the community for its support; especially those who helped her on the campaign trail and said she is excited to dive into her newly elected role in the coming year.

“I think the most important thing that we’re going to be able to do in the new year is come together as a council and really prioritize the things that we think are most important and then move those things forward,” she said.

Blong, a businesswoman, was raised in Midland and has served on as a city councilmember for the last three years. On the campaign trail, Blong said she will apply what she learned during her tenure as a councilwoman to help guide her in her role as the City’s highest elected official.

She also said she plans to be conservative, intentional, and responsible with the City’s tax dollars and wants to be transparent with spending.

“Honoring our past, but looking toward the future,” she said in a previous interview. Now, she has the chance to do just that.