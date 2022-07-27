Signals at both West Yukon and JBS intersections will begin operating Tuesday

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will go into operation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The signals at West Yukon and at JBS Parkway will begin operating in red-yellow-green mode sometime during the day. Drivers are asked to stay aware of their surroundings as traffic behavior will change with the signals in operation.

The signal projects are designed to improve safety along the corridor.