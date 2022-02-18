West Yukon and JBS intersections to see improvements

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A project to install traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will start the week of February 21.

Traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of West Yukon Road and Loop 338 and Loop 338, as well as at North JBS Parkway and Loop 338.

Work will start at the Yukon location, but the Texas Department of Transportation said both locations will be active zones for much of the project. Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone and lane closures will be in place as needed for crews to complete their work.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through work zones as well as to obey warning signs, flaggers, or pilot cars in the area.