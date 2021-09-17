Loop 250 overpasses scheduled to open to traffic next week

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation says the overpasses on Loop 250 spanning both County Road 1150 and County Road 60 are scheduled to be open to main lane traffic on Wednesday, September 22.

In addition, the traffic signals on the Loop 250 service roads at County Road 1150 will be placed into all-red flashing mode on Wednesday as well. The intersection is scheduled to operate in an all-way stop mode for part of three days to increase driver awareness of the traffic signals. The traffic signals are expected to go fully functional in the green-yellow-red mode on September 24.

Motorists will see portable message boards alerting of the upcoming changes beginning this week.