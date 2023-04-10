CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Palo Duro Canyon is the second largest canyon in the country, only behind the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and lies in the middle of the Texas Panhandle.

Whether you go by foot, mountain bike, or car, there’s more than 30 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails and over 1,500 acres for horseback riding. You can also camp, geocache, study nature, or bird watch.

While camping, you can choose between campsites with water and electricity, tent sites, equestrian sites, or backpacking camping areas. You can also choose to stay in one of three cabins on the canyon’s rim or one of four Cow Camp cabins on the canyon floor.

If you’re looking to hold an event such as a wedding, reunion, or meeting this spring, the State Park also has pavilions available to rent.

Be careful when planning trips though, as trails may close due to wet weather or poor conditions.

The Palo Duro Canyon State Park is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

It costs $8 per adult daily, with children 12 years and younger get in free.

For more information, please visit the State Park’s website, give them a call, or visit the visitor center on the canyon rim.