ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Pumpkin Patch at Parks Legado is inviting the community out this Saturday for a day filled with “fall fun and festive discoveries”.

The Pumpkin Patch, which can be found at 7260 East Highway 191, will have more than 1,000 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to choose from. There will also be trick-or-treating, a children’s costume contest, food trucks, live music, carnival games, and more than 100 vendors at the family-friendly event. Organizers say vendors will be selling farm-fresh produce, eggs, baked goods, candles, jams, and more.

The patch will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. this Saturday, October 14.