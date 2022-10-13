ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Division has been hard at work this week transforming McKinney Park into a spooktacular venue for the 12th annual Fall Fest, happening this weekend.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and will feature family friendly activities throughout the day, including a pie eating contest, pumpkin painting, food trucks, live music, BMX shows, and even hot air balloons rides. City leaders said it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

“Last year we did…a movie in the park type thing, trying to keep it low-key. But we’re going back to having the food…all of the carnival games and rides and all of that. We’re excited to get back into the community and show the community what (the City) is trying to do to get everybody back together,” said Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Matthew Christman.

Saturday also marks the beginning of the Halloween drive-through light experience in the park- those lights haven’t been installed since the pandemic began and the Parks and Recreation team is excited to show off the fabulous and spooky lights once again. Then, after Halloween, McKinney Park will transform once again into Starbright Village. The City said that transformation happens November 1st.