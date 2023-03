BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Big Spring will be hosting a job fair for all open positions.

These openings will include full-time, part-time, entry level, and experienced positions.

The job fair will be on March 29th from 1pm to 4pm at the Big Spring Council Chambers.

This fair is open to high school students and the community.

For more information, please contact Human Resources at 432-264-2346.