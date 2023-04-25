FORT DAVIS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Located 4 miles southeast of Fort Davis on Highway 118, the site spans 507 acres and more than 5 miles of hiking trails through the semi-desert grasslands and igneous rock outcrops at an elevation at about 5,100 feet.

The CDRI is open all year and features Modesta Canyon, Clayton’s Overlook, Maxie Templeton Cactus Museum Collection, the Bird Blind, the Heritage Mining Exhibit, and the Geologic Timeline display, Geocache exploration program, as well as a CDRI Scavenger Hunt for children.

The Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute (CDRI) is a nonprofit organization which was established in December 1973.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the views from the porch of the Visitor Center. For large groups, a pavilion is available.

While there are bathrooms in the visitor center, there are no bathrooms on the hiking trails or in the botanical gardens.

The following items are recommended to ensure a safe and fun adventure for you and your family:

A wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, and close toed shoes with a patterned tread for traction;

Plenty of water;

Hiking poles or a walking stick.

There is bottled water for sale in the gift shop as well as certified and inspected well-water at the Visitor Center.

The Institute is Open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The CDRI is only closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Here are the admission fees:

Adults $6.50

Children 12 and under Free

Members Free

Sul Ross State University $3.25

Dogs are welcome. Dogs must be kept on a leash. Please help keep our gardens and trails neat and clean for all visitors by cleaning up after your dog, if necessary.

Guided tours $7.50

Please contact to schedule a private, guided tour. Minimum 10 in a group. Guided tours require advance reservations.

More information can be found on the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute’s website.