ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Home to Smokey Bear, found in the National Forest in 1950, encompasses more than 1.1 million acres in southeastern New Mexico.

The park passes through five life zones from the Chihuahuan desert to sub-alpine forest with the Sacramento, Guadalupe, and Capitan mountain ranges also within the park. Elevations range from 4,000 to 11,00 feet.

With activities like hiking, horseback riding, picnicking, mountain biking, and dirt bike riding, there’s plenty for people to do in the park, while exploring nature.

While many of these activities are free, some require fees, permits, or both. More information can be found on their website.

Monjeau Lookout is also a destination to see. Built in 1940 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, Monjeau Lookout is one of the most exceptional fire lookouts in the southwest. Its unique style and views make Monjeau Lookout a great destination on the Lincoln National Forest.

While the road to the lookout is steep, and only open during the summer, visitors are welcome to walk up the ¾ of a mile trail to the lookout at any time of year.

For more information or to purchase passes, please visit their website.